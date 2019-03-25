Get 8 Fire HD 8 tablets for the price of one iPad Mini

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is back at it with major discounts on its tablets for Amazon Prime members. With the Fire HD 10 at $99.99 (regularly $149.99), the Fire HD 8 at $49.99 (regularly $79.99) and the Fire 7 at $34.99 (regularly $49.99) we're seeing Fire prices at Black Friday levels. The HD 10 and Fire 7 are currently out of stock for 4-5 days, so don't expect immediate delivery. The Kids' Edition Fires are all on sale as well.

I'm not going to tell you the Fire HD 8 is better than the new iPad Mini ($400), which has a better display and is significantly zippier. It's not. But at this price the HD 8, refreshed last October with some minor updates, costs an eighth of the price of the iPad Mini. And at $50 it's our top pick for a budget tablet.

