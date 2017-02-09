Get 70 percent off any Skillwise online course

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Don't go to college."

That's a recommendation frequently espoused by author, podcaster and self-help guru James Altucher, who I first encountered in the fantastic (but, alas, discontinued) podcast Question of the Day.

Wait, what? College is essential, right? Definitely not, Altucher argues -- not when you can educate yourself online for a fraction of the cost.

(Aside: From a practical standpoint, I agree -- and today's deal reflects that -- but I wouldn't trade my four years at Michigan State for anything. I met my wife and many lifelong friends there. There's more to college than just education.)

So just what can you learn online, and how small a fraction are we talking? Well, if you head to Skillwise, you can get 70 percent off any individual course when you apply coupon code LEARN70 at checkout.

Skillwise offers hundreds of classes in business, design, IT, marketing, photography and self-improvement. You can learn to code in any number of languages, run a successful Airbnb rental, master Photoshop, build web sites, create VR games and on and on.

So, for example, suppose you want to learn how to edit video in Adobe Premiere Pro (a marketable skill if ever there was one). There's a 5.5-hour class priced at just $21 (which itself is already a sale price). Add the promo code and now it's a measly $6.30.

Want to get better at email marketing? Sign up for List Building for Internet Marketers and pay $5.10 post-discount. That's insane!

When you buy a course, you gain lifetime access to it -- though you do need to redeem your access code within 30 days of purchasing it.

This promo code expires on Feb. 13, so if you're looking to learn a new skill, sign up soon!

Bonus deal: Lots of you loved my car-mount deal from the other day, but some folks didn't want to put a self-adhesive base on their dashboard -- which I can understand. If you still covet a magnetic mount, your other option is a base that clips into an air vent. Like this one: F-color (via Amazon) has a magnetic air-vent smartphone mount for $6.99 when you apply coupon code A98LQH8C at checkout.

I don't particularly love this option because I don't want hot air (in the winter, at least) blasting the back of my already-warm phone. (If you're able to close the vent it's attached to, that'll help.) What's more, air vents tend to be below eye-level, and the whole point is put your phone up high enough that your eyes stay on the road.

Bonus deal No. 2: Calling all parents! If your kids love anything and everything to do with superheroes, here's an unbeatable deal: iTunes has Lego Batman: Beyond Gotham for 99 cents and Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes for 99 cents. Both are normally $4.99 each.

These are fantastic games that rely as much on puzzle-solving as they do combat. (And it's cute, Lego-brick combat, so no blood or gore.) Highly recommended!