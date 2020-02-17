Get 6 months of unlimited talk and text with 50GB of LTE data for $100

Black Wireless

I admit that cellular provider Black Wireless is new to me, but it's an AT&T MVNO that's been around since about 2011, offering an assortment of both monthly and pas-as-you-go plans. If you're looking to save some scratch on a wireless plan, then you might be interested in the "Unlimited Everything" plan, which features unlimited text, talk and 4G LTE data for $25 per month on the T-Mobile network. More interesting, though, is that if you commit to six months, you can get all six months of Black Wireless's Unlimited Everything for $100. That's $16.67 per month.

For that $100, you get, as I mentioned, unlimited text, talk and data, but you also get 20GB of T-Mobile's Mobile Hot Spot. The only blemish? The unlimited data definitely has an asterisk. After the first 50GB, your data gets throttled to 128kbps for the remainder of the month. On the plus side, the 20GB of hot spot service is separate from and doesn't affect the 50GB of data. And if you want to see all your options, check out all Black Wireless's plans.

If you're shopping for new cellular service and want to get 5G coverage, be sure to read about how to choose a 5G cellular provider.

