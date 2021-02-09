Get 6 months of unlimited talk and text for $7 per month

Tello

Some people like to stock up on stuff -- you know, like giant containers of mayonnaise, tins of popcorn and a garage freezer full of chicken breast. Prepaying for cellular service is sort of like stocking up, and today I have a deal that's sort of like pouring cellular into Mason jars in the pantry. when you use promo code CHEAP15 at checkout. That works out to about $6.95 per month.

This looks like a good alternative to the deal I told you about yesterday -- Red Pocket Mobile's full year of prepaid service for $30. While that deal applies to any prepaid phone -- CDMA or GSM -- and works out to $2.50 per month, it isn't perfect, since it limits you to 200 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and just 200 megabytes of data per month.

If that feels a little claustrophobic, then today's Tello deal might be a lot more inviting. You get unlimited talk and text, and even the 2GB of LTE data is a lot more forgiving for folks who don't spend all their time bathing in Wi-Fi. If you run through your 2GB, it automatically steps you down to unlimited 2G data.

In addition to all that, Tello includes minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico at the same rate as domestic calls, and you get free mobile hotspot service as well. Unfortunately, this is for GSM phones only. Not sure what you have? at Tello to see if you're eligible.

