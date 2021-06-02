Elon Musk on Tesla price increases Moderna seeks full FDA approval Naomi Osaka How to celebrate Pride Month Amazon Prime Day 2021 Stimulus check updates
Get 6 months of Netflix Standard with Chromecast streamer for $90

The Google Store bundle saves you $44, which is like getting a new Chromecast for $6.

Google has an enticing offer that bundles six months of Netflix with its latest Chromecast. 

Debating the advantages of getting the new Chromecast with Google TV compared to a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV? Google has brought back a bundle that it hopes might sway you toward its new streamer.

First appearing last year, the Google Store is offering a bundle its new Chromecast with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for $90. Google's streamer costs $50 on its own while Netflix's Standard plan, which lets you stream in HD on up to two screens at once, runs $14 a month. Over the course of six months, the Netflix subscription on its own would cost roughly $84, so the savings works out to $44 -- basically the same as getting the new Chromecast for $6. 

Those who already have Netflix -- either the Standard plan or Netflix's cheaper Basic or pricier Premium options -- will have the value of six months of Standard credited to their account. 

If you decide to return the Chromecast after activating the Netflix promotion you would only be refunded $50, which isn't that bad considering you would also have received six months of Netflix Standard for what amounts to $40 (not including any taxes).

The offer, which appeared first at launch and has since gone in and out of stock, is capped at "three per customer/Google Account." You need to set up the Chromecast to redeem the offer.

Google's new Chromecast with Google TV is an impressive streamer, thanks to its updated software, handy remote and tight integration with Google Assistant and YouTube TV. It also has access to nearly all major apps including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

All three colors of the new Chromecast are available for purchase, with the promotion running until Dec. 31, 2021, or "while supplies last."