One perk that doesn't come with Amazon Prime: Kindle Unlimited. It's that all-you-can-read subscription service for books, audiobooks and magazines. But maybe $9.99 per month seems a little steep?

How about this: For a limited time, you can get a six-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for $29.97 -- so basically $5 per month. This is for new subscribers only.

The service, accessible via any Kindle device or app, affords unlimited access to over 1 million books, including thousands of books with Audible narration. You also get access to a "rotating selection of popular magazines."

After six months, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate -- unless you cancel, which you can easily do. I can't say I'm a huge fan of Kindle Unlimited, mostly because of the limited selection, but avid readers may want to check it out.

