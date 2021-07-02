Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free on Amazon

Amazon/Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET

Amazon on Friday launched a new promotion for its Amazon Music Unlimited service. Prime members can now enjoy up to six months of Disney Plus for free when they sign up with Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $8 a month. Read on for details on how you can qualify.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Not to be confused with Amazon Prime Music, which only lets you access 2 million songs and is included with a Prime membership, Amazon Music Unlimited's library contains up to 70 million songs, supports major podcasts, is ad-free and allows for offline downloads. It is essentially Amazon's version of Spotify.

How do you qualify for free Disney Plus?

This offer is available to Amazon Prime Members only (trial here). The important thing to note is that you must not be a current subscriber to Disney Plus. Amazon won't accept existing Disney Plus customers, so prepare to make a new account. Head to this page to start the process. When you sign up as a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited ($8 per month), Amazon will redirect you to the Disney Plus sign-up page, where you must make a new account and enter payment information.

The first six months of Disney Plus are free, after which you will be charged the monthly rate ($12 per month) if you don't cancel. Current and former Amazon Music Unlimited customers can also access this deal, but they will only get three months of Disney Plus comp.

If you cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription while under the promotional period, you will be charged for Disney Plus. So make sure to drop both plans (via separate cancellation) if you decide to opt out. A little confusing, but at $12-a-month for Disney Plus, doing the $8-a-month for Amazon Music Unlimited-Disney Plus combo will net you a saving of $24 over six months. If you don't currently have a music service subscription, this is a no-brainer deal.

