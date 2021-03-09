Get 4 months of Peacock Premium streaming for just $10

Peacock

Even if you're suffering from streaming-service overload, this is a deal that deserves a look. For a limited time, you can get . That works out to $2.50 a month, or half the regular price (which was already a pretty solid deal).

As always with promotions like this, once you've finished your four months, you'll start getting billed at full price -- unless you cancel, which you're free to do. You can also keep your account and revert back to the free tier.

Speaking of which, Peacock offers three tiers: Peacock Premium still has ads, but it unlocks the full library of NBC content -- including The Office and, starting March 18, the WWE Network. The free option limits what you can watch, while Premium Plus ($10 a month) lets you watch ad-free.

Read more: NBC's Peacock is free, but should you pay $10 to upgrade for no ads?

A few other things you should know:

If you subscribe to Comcast or Cox cable, you might already be eligible for Peacock Premium at no additional charge. That was the case for me when I was still a Comcast subscriber.

For the moment, there's still no Peacock app available for Amazon Fire TV Sticks or devices. 😠

In addition to various originals, Peacock is home to some movies that aren't available on other streaming services. Right now, for example: John Wick, John Wick 2, Fast Five, The Blues Brothers and all the Harry Potter films.

Your thoughts?

Show your pictures in style with this 10-inch digital Wi-Fi photo frame for $65

Dhwazz

Every parent and grandparent should own a digital photo frame, which displays a running slideshow of precious memories. And I'd say a 10-inch screen is the minimum you want, just so you're able to enjoy those pix from across the room.

Bam: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code AGAD5M3G. Regular price: $130. That's one of the best deals I've seen for a frame of this size.

The frame features a 1,920x1,200 native resolution (that's unusually high for this price point) and can play 1080p video. It has an onscreen touch-powered interface and a motion sensor, the latter allowing you to save energy by not displaying photos unless someone walks into the room.

I can't find much about the companion app, but I do know there's 32GB of onboard storage and support for SD cards and USB flash drives. The frame scored a 4.3-star average rating from over 700 buyers.

I love these things. So why not give one to someone you love?

