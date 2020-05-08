Get 4 months of free Tidal and a discounted subscription with a purchase at Walmart

Are you curious if Tidal might be better than Spotify? How deep is its music library? Is the interface easy to use? These are the kinds of questions you might be asking, but there's usually no way to find out without pulling out your credit card. Unlike Spotify, there's no free trial over at Tidal. Here's a deal that'll let you get a taste of Tidal without paying the usual $10-a-month subscription. Right now, if you buy a select item at Walmart, you get four months of Tidal for free. Then, when the subscription kicks in, you only pay $8 per month rather than the usual $10 (assuming you don't cancel). There are currently 18 products included in the Tidal deal.
If your main goal is to try Tidal on the cheap, you can grab any of a half-dozen $29 items, like a Google Home Mini with Frozen II book bundle, a second-generation Google Nest Mini or JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds. Since the four months of Tidal would otherwise have cost $40, it's sort of like getting Tidal with a free speaker and an extra $11 in your wallet.
There are a lot of other ways to get Tidal. You can get it bundled with the outstanding Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for $348 or a $79 Google Nest Hub Max. Be sure to check out the full list at Walmart.
So is Tidal worth checking out? For sure. Tidal wants to be the go-to music service for audiophiles, with a lossless hi-fi audio stream if you subscribe to the higher-cost premium service. You also get access to exclusive music content and first dibs on some concert tickets. For more details check out CNET's comparison of the major music services, including Tidal.
Of course, the usual caveat applies: This is for new Tidal subscribers, so if you're already jamming to Tidal, you can't make a purchase and apply this to future months.
