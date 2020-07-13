Get 4 color-changing smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google for just $28

Chris Monroe/CNET

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are so much better when you can put them in control of your home's lights. Upgrading to compatible smart bulbs is a great way to do it, and better still if you opt for bulbs that can change colors on command. The problem is that fully color-changing smart bulbs like those can get expensive fast -- but right now, you can score four of them for just $28 total.

Specifically, four of the Sylvania Smart Plus LED, a 60W replacement bulb capable of shining in any color or any shade of white you like. Each bulb uses its own little Wi-Fi radio to connect directly with your router, so you don't need any extra hub hardware in order to use them. And, if you like, they'll connect directly with Alexa or Google Assistant so you can turn them on and off, dim them up and down or change their color with a quick voice command.

Just keep in mind that Sylvania sells a different version of this bulb that works with Apple HomeKit and connects with Siri. The version currently on sale, which is otherwise identical, does not -- it'll pair with Alexa or Google, but not Siri. Oh, and by the way, a four-pack of the Siri version costs about $150, which gives you an idea of just how great deal you're getting on the Alexa/Google version.