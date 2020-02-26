Get 35% off a WeMontage custom photo wallpaper

Inbal Moore

Nothing spruces up a wall like a photo montage, but who wants to deal with the hassle of framing a bunch of individual photos, then getting them spaced and hung exactly right? Here's a better option: Get a custom-printed photo wallpaper, one you can just stick to the wall for instant awesomeness.

Like this: For a limited time, WeMontage is offering Cheapskate readers a 35% discount on any custom photo montage. Just use coupon code cheapskate35 at checkout.

All you do is upload a smattering of your favorite photos, choose the wallpaper size you want, then inspect the automatically generated montage. You can drag photos to different spots if you like, or click Smart Shuffle to instantly get another layout. You can upload from your smartphone as well as your PC; the site's upload tool is mobile-optimized.

WeMontage offers several size options, from 3x2-foot all the way up to 6x4, with custom sizes available as well. Prices start at $90 -- on the high side, yes, but compare it to the cost of printing and framing a comparable number of photos. And don't forget: 35% off!

What I especially like is that your montage is printed on a cotton fabric that you simply peel and stick to your wall. It's also easily removable, though according to the FAQ page, some of the stickiness will be lost -- something to consider if you think you might relocate it. For what it's worth, I bought one of these in 2015; it's now on its third wall and hasn't peeled one bit. (Your mileage may vary.)

Something like this would be great for showcasing baby photos, wedding photos, graduation day, a special birthday, a family vacation and so on.

So to this deal I say, "Oui! Montage!" (See what I did there?)

Add the Rachio 2 Pro 16-zone smart sprinkler controller to your hard for $120

Chris Monroe/CNET

Looking outside at the snow piling up, it's hard to imagine needing to run my sprinklers. It's also hard to imagine going back to a non-smart sprinkler controller; I ditched mine a couple years ago and couldn't be happier.

You can be happy, too: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the . That's $100 off the original price.

Granted, if you're lucky enough to own a home with 16 sprinkler zones, maybe you're already having your live-in gardener handle the watering chores.

Of course, this can work just as well with smaller yards. The Rachio can be controlled by app, Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and it taps local weather data to avoid sprinkling when it's raining (or even excessively windy). Because it's a Pro Edition, you can get a 4-year extended warranty if you hire a pro to install it. (My advice: Install it yourself; it's easy. And you still get a 2-year warranty, which is plenty.)

