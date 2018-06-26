Get $30 off Instant Pot Duo Plus

If you've been procrastinating your entry to Instant Pot Nation, today may be the day you surrender.
That's because Amazon is selling the Instant Pot Duo Plus today for $90, or $30 off its usual $120 list price. The Plus is the 6-quart version of the pressure cooker, which means you're getting twice the capacity of the 3-quart model for $10 less.
Why would you want an Instant Pot? Well, I'm glad you asked. The electric pressure cooker has achieved a cult following in the past couple of years thanks to its versatility and ease of use. And here at CNET, we've become converts, too:
- 5 reasons why you should own an Instant Pot
- How to use your Instant Pot
- 13 Instant Pot tips, recipes and features everyone should know
- The Instant Pot Community is the best page on Facebook
And our colleagues at Chow have even more great tips for Instant Pot:
- How to Make Your Life Easier with an Instant Pot
- Instant Pot Recipes That Prove that Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal of the Day
- What's the Difference Between a Crock Pot and an Instant Pot
- How to Host an Instant Pot Dinner Party
We haven't reviewed this particular model in Instant Pot's line, but it looks very similar to the Lux model that we liked, aside from a different control panel and alternate presets. (And, it's the same capacity as the new $200 Instant Pot Max model, which underwhelmed us.)
That said, full disclosure: These Instant Pots go on sale every few weeks or so on Amazon (and elsewhere), so this probably isn't the last time you'll see a discount. And Amazon's big mid-summer sale, Prime Day, is expected to hit in the middle of July.
That said, this is a good deal for anyone who's ready to add an Instant Pot to their culinary rotation.Take the Instant Pot plunge
Ongoing deal: If you missed yesterday -- note that all of the deals we listed on the Ultimate Ears speakers are still alive and well on Amazon.
As a reminder, Rick Broida is on vacation, but he'll return to this space soon.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Discuss: Get $30 off Instant Pot Duo Plus
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.