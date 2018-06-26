Get $30 off Instant Pot Duo Plus

If you've been procrastinating your entry to Instant Pot Nation, today may be the day you surrender.

That's because Amazon is selling the Instant Pot Duo Plus today for $90, or $30 off its usual $120 list price. The Plus is the 6-quart version of the pressure cooker, which means you're getting twice the capacity of the 3-quart model for $10 less.

Why would you want an Instant Pot? Well, I'm glad you asked. The electric pressure cooker has achieved a cult following in the past couple of years thanks to its versatility and ease of use. And here at CNET, we've become converts, too:

And our colleagues at Chow have even more great tips for Instant Pot:

We haven't reviewed this particular model in Instant Pot's line, but it looks very similar to the Lux model that we liked, aside from a different control panel and alternate presets. (And, it's the same capacity as the new $200 Instant Pot Max model, which underwhelmed us.)

That said, full disclosure: These Instant Pots go on sale every few weeks or so on Amazon (and elsewhere), so this probably isn't the last time you'll see a discount. And Amazon's big mid-summer sale, Prime Day, is expected to hit in the middle of July.

That said, this is a good deal for anyone who's ready to add an Instant Pot to their culinary rotation.

