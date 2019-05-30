Get the Instant Pot Duo 6-quart for just $70

Enlarge Image Amazon

Rick Broida, CNET's Cheapskate, is out for a few days on vacation but that doesn't mean we're going stop serving up deals in his absence. First up is the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo, which Amazon is selling for $70 or $30 off its list price of $100. That's close to the lowest price we've seen for it.

If you're willing to spend $20 more, the larger and more feature rich 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $90. It lists price is $130. We do love out Instant Pots here at CNET and editor Brian Bennett gives you five good reasons to buy one, plus a some recipes to try out.

Read more: What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

Enlarge Image Amazon

We've got a couple of bonus deals, including $22 off Sony's 2019 SRS-XB12 mini Bluetooth speaker. It lists for $60 but Amazon has it for $38. It's fully waterproof and sounds decent for its tiny size.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Last but not least, if you're looking for a good, cheap laser printer, Brother's HL-L2395DW multifunction laser printer (it has a scanner and copier) is on sale for $100 or $70 off its list price. We gave it a four-star review and said it's a good value at $100. Read the full Brother HL-L2395DW review here.

Now playing: Watch this: 8 essential Instant Pot tips

