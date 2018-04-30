Dashlane

I'm still gobsmacked by how many people don't use a password manager. It's not just about security; it's about convenience. I'd be lost without mine.

For the uninitiated, a password manager lives on your phone as an app and in your browser as a plug-in. (There may be a desktop client in the mix as well.) Instead of having to remember the zillion passwords that drive your online life, you simply have to remember the one that unlocks the app.

In other words: One password to rule them all.

Okay, but which manager should you use? For heaven's sake, any of them -- but I'm partial to Dashlane, especially in light of this rare deal: For a limited time, StackSocial has a 3-year Dashlane Premium subscription for $50.95 when you apply promo code dashlane15 at checkout.

That code can also be applied to 1- and 5-year subscriptions, which would end up costing you $16.98 and $84.92, respectively. Dashlane normally runs $40 per year. Sorry to say this is for new users only, existing customers can't use this to extend their subscriptions.

It's worth noting that Dashlane offers a fully functional free version, but it lacks a key feature: It doesn't sync with other devices. I consider that essential, which is why I typically recommend LastPass if you want a totally free password manager that does sync.

However, Dashlane is my manager of choice and has been for a number of years. It's annoyingly expensive at $40 annually, but this deal makes it a lot more palatable.

As I said earlier, I can't imagine my computing life without this program. It automatically fills in passwords and credit card numbers, generates new passwords for new sites and even replaces weak passwords on my behalf (with my permission, of course). The mobile app is just as invaluable.

Don't take my word for it: Dashlane is one of CNET's picks for best password manager, and PCMag lauded it as an Editors' Choice.

If you've never used a password manager, there's definitely a bit of a learning curve while you adjust to it. And if you let Dashlane work its wizardry replacing weak passwords with strong ones, you may encounter temporary speed bumps having to log back into mobile apps using your new passwords.

Trust me when I say these initial hassles are well worth the payoff. Your online life will get a lot easier, and almost certainly more secure as well.

Bonus deal: Lenovo's Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR Kit combines a self-contained augmented-reality headset with a full-size lightsaber replica. A tracking beacon keeps the two in sync, resulting in a pretty sweet mixed-reality gaming experience.

The kit debuted late last year for $200, and thankfully the price has been dropping ever since. But it's never been this low: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy (via Ebay) has the open-box Jedi Challenges AR Kit for $84.99 shipped.

Open-box = used, yes? Yes, but according to the product page, it's in "excellent" condition and comes with a one-year warranty.

Read Scott Stein's Jedi Challenges review if you want to learn more. Of course, if you've already got one of these, leave a comment and let me (and your fellow cheeps) know if this is worth owning. At $85, it's mighty tempting.

