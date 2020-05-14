Get 3 months of Spotify Premium free

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is CNET's favorite music streaming service, and right now it's my favorite as well -- because they're giving it away. For a limited time, you can sign up to get . That would normally cost you $9.99 per month, or $14.99 if you opt for the six-user Family Plan -- which you can do here as well.

This is offer is for current Spotify Free users or first-time Spotify Premium subscribers. If you were previously a subscriber and cancelled the service prior to April 14, you can't get the freebie -- but you can get 3 months for a flat $9.99.

Whichever way you go, at the start of month four you'll start getting billed at the regular rate, unless you cancel. That means you do indeed need to provide a credit card number, even if you're signing up for the free plan.

Spotify has already been in the news lately with the introduction of Group Session, a new party-mode listening feature, and more parental-control options in the Spotify Kids app.

Speaking of kids, it's high time you set yours down and explained how music used to work: "Back in my day, if we wanted to hear a song, we had to hope they played it on the radio. Or we had to go down to the record store and buy it." Spotify and services like it spoil us in the best possible way: All the music, all the time, anywhere we want.

And now free for three months. Yay!

Now playing: Watch this: Spotify is still the biggest streaming-music service

