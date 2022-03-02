Big Tech's Support of Ukraine Women's History Month Movies and TV Shows To Stream How to Watch Biden's State of the Union 'The Batman' Review Funimation Anime Moves to Crunchyroll Elden Ring
Get 3 Months of Paramount Plus for as Little as $1 a Month During Birthday Deal

Paramount Plus is celebrating a birthday, but the big gift is for new and returning subscribers who can cash in on essential and premium plan price cuts.

Paramount Plus is turning one -- and both new and returning subscribers are invited to the birthday bash. Right now, you can stream with Paramount Plus for as little as $1 a month for the Essential plan or $2 a month for the Premium plan for your first 3 months of service. Simply enter code BIRTHDAY when signing up to save $4 per month on the Essential plan and $8 per month on the Premium one. Take advantage of these price cuts on monthly plans now through March 8 at 9 am PT (12 pm ET).  

Paramount Plus offers thousands of shows and movie, as well as original content, sports and more. Plus, you can watch on up to 3 devices and create separate profiles for the whole family. You can even download shows and movies to watch offline, which is convenient for travel. 

Note that the free trial is not available with this offer and that when this promotional period ends after 3 months, subscribers will be billed for the Paramount Plus subscription at the regular price, which is $5 a month for the Essential plan and $10 a month for the Premium plan. However, since it is possible for subscribers to cancel or change plans any time, there's not really a downside to this birthday deal, so sign up and stream on!