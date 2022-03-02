Get 3 Months of Paramount Plus for as Little as $1 a Month During Birthday Deal

Paramount Plus/Screenshot by CNET

Paramount Plus is turning one -- and both new and returning subscribers are invited to the birthday bash. Right now, you can . Simply enter code BIRTHDAY when signing up to save $4 per month on the Essential plan and $8 per month on the Premium one. Take advantage of these price cuts on monthly plans now through March 8 at 9 am PT (12 pm ET).

Paramount Plus offers thousands of shows and movie, as well as original content, sports and more. Plus, you can watch on up to 3 devices and create separate profiles for the whole family. You can even download shows and movies to watch offline, which is convenient for travel.

Read more: Paramount Plus review

Note that the free trial is not available with this offer and that when this promotional period ends after 3 months, subscribers will be billed for the Paramount Plus subscription at the regular price, which is $5 a month for the Essential plan and $10 a month for the Premium plan. However, since it is possible for subscribers to cancel or change plans any time, there's not really a downside to this birthday deal, so sign up and stream on!