Pandora

Free Pandora is awesome, but so... many... commercials. You can go ad-free by subscribing to Pandora Premium, but is it worth $10 per month?

Take 90 days to decide. For a limited time, Groupon is offering a 3-month Pandora Premium subscription for free. That's a $30 value. (For what it's worth, Pandora proper already offers a 2-month free trial.)

This freebie is for new Pandora subscribers only, and you're not eligible if you already used a free trial. (That's not to say you couldn't sign up with a different email address. You do you.) You'll need to put a credit card on file, and after three months it'll start getting billed at the standard rate -- unless you cancel.

Pandora Premium offers more than ad-free custom radio stations. It's a bonafide rival to Apple Music and Spotify with on-demand music, offline listening and gazillions of songs. T-Mobile has granted its subscribers free access to the service for the next year.

