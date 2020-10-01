Get 3 months of free guitar lessons from Fender

Fender

Here's a quick little PSA for you: Let Fender help you finally learn to play that guitar that's been collecting dust in the corner of the living room. Sure, you bought your guitar with optimism and good intentions, but then procrastination set in. It's been so long that now that you feel awkward making eye contact with the fretboard. Well, here's your chance to learn to play guitar: Fender is offering a , its online guitar learning app, through the end of the year.

Call it an encore, because Fender initially offered this deal back in the spring as relief for folks stuck at home during the pandemic. It was so popular -- Fender Play's user base grew from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers -- that it's offering the free deal again through the end of the year. Just sign up for your three free months and teach yourself to be the next Hendrix. Or Jack White. Your choice.

The site offers classes for acoustic and electric guitar, bass and ukulele, and requires no credit card to sign up. Enjoy!

