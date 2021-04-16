Get 3 free games worth $70 from Epic this week: Deponia, The Pillars of the Earth and The First Tree

Who would say no to a free game? How about three of them? If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring gems like GTA 5, Rage 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is giving away no fewer than three games with a total retail value of $70. And spoiler alert: Next week is another multigame giveaway, including Alien: Isolation.

Epic Games Something of an homage to old-style LucasArt adventure games, Deponia is an old-fashioned graphic adventure in which you follow the life of Rufus, a scheming adventurer intent on escaping his existence on the trash-planet Desponia. This includes all three games -- Deponia, Chaos on Deponia and Goodbye Deponia -- in one complete bundle.

Epic Games Based on Ken Follett's bestselling historical novel The Pillars of the Earth (later made into an Emmy-nominated TV show), this game lets you experience -- and change -- the events of the book through exploration, decision-making and dialogue.

Epic Games The First Tree is a beautiful, third-person indie exploration game centered around two parallel stories: a fox trying to find her missing family and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. It's a charming and beautifully rendered story.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim any or all of this week's games -- they're yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install them right away if you don't want to. You can claim these titles anytime between now and the morning of April 22.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

