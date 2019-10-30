Get 25% off any Totallee phone cases or accessories through Halloween

Totallee

I have always thought of phone cases sort of like the way I think about socks. They're both essential purchases, but they kind of feel like wasted money. I don't enjoy owning socks or a phone case, but as a grown-up, I'm expected to have them. At least, that's the way I used to feel. I recently got Totallee's Thin iPhone Case for my new iPhone 11 Pro Max, and I am in love with the case in a way I wouldn't have thought possible. That's why I am genuinely excited to let you know that everything at Totallee is 25% off if you use the code SPOOKY25 before the end of day Thursday (Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST).

Totallee specializes in super-thin cases that aren't going to protect your phone like a Tech21, OtterBox, or Speck case might. But Totallee does prevent routine scratches, chips and dings. The cases give your phone a bit of traction -- most naked phones are too darned hard to grip -- and a splash of color. They're so thin that they don't interfere with wireless charging, and if you use a magnetic mount, you can slip the metal disk between the case and phone, and it'll grab as securely as one of those giant magnets that lift cars at the junkyard. And Totallee cases conform to the shape of your phone as if painted on, yet -- in the case of the iPhone 11 -- prevent the camera lens from getting scratched thanks to a slightly raised lip.

Totallee offers a handful of other accessories as well, including a slim Qi-compatible wireless charging pad with a snazzy fabric top -- I also have one of these on my desk, and it's far more compact and stylish than the clunky plastic saucer I was using before.

If you need a new phone case, charging pad or screen protector, check out what Totallee has on tap.