Get $200 off any iPhone at Xfinity Mobile

If you're in the market for a new iPhone or a new carrier or both, this might be a good time to check out Xfinity Mobile's offer. For a limited time, you can get when you transfer an existing number and set up a new line of service. That savings is delivered in the form of bill credit over the course of two years. But, hang on, there's an option for existing customers as well.

If you fall into the latter category, you can replace or upgrade your existing phone and still score $200. The difference is, you'll get that in the form of a $200 Visa Prepaid Card. The only requirement is that you keep your existing Xfinity Mobile service for at least 90 days.

For newcomers, the best deal is probably the iPhone SE (64GB), which would cost just $8.33 per month (plus service) when you factor in the amortized discount. At the other end of the spectrum, something like the iPhone 11 Pro Max would cost $37.50 plus service.

Speaking of which, Xfinity offers a $45 unlimited plan, but there are other options starting at just $15 per month. This promo is definitely worth a look if you have a phone upgrade in mind.

