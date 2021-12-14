Spider-Man: No Way Home review Log4j software bug Apple iOS 15.2 Omicron update PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save the ocean with 20% off Sterling Forever jewelry

Stock up on eye-catching jewelry while saving the ocean one piece at a time.

sterling-forever-1-jpg.png
Sterling Forever
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Sterling Forever is trying to save the ocean one piece of jewelry at a time with this deal. You can get 20% off its ocean collection using the offer code SFXPADI at checkout, and 40% of its proceeds will go to the Padi Aware Foundation for ocean conservation.

See at Sterling Forever

Some of the best jewelry you can wear is sterling silver. It's durable, and at least for me, it works better with my skin tone. That said, other people prefer gold jewelry because it looks better or complements their skin, and Sterling Forever has you covered there as well. Among the many items available, I'd like to highlight a few that caught my eye:

You don't want to miss out on anything you've had your eye on for yourself or as a gift, so hurry over to Sterling Forever while you can still catch this sale.