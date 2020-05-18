Get 2 years of CyberGhost VPN for just $66

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET

CyberGhost occasionally slashes the price of its VPN service to as low as $2.75 a month, and that mega-deal is back if you pony up for a two-year subscription. The company is currently offering two years of its service for $66, which works out to that low monthly rate. You can ignore the countdown clock at the top of the CyberGhost website; we're hearing that the deal will run through the end of this month.

How big is this discount? If you go month to month, you'll pay $12.99 per month and spend more than $66 after only six months. The annual plan costs $58.68 (or $4.89 a month), which means the two-year plan is giving you a second year of service for only $7.32 more. Oh, and the service is throwing in two extra months for free, too -- so that's 26 months for $66 total.

Worried about jumping straight into two years of CyberGhost? You need not be. The one- and two-year plans come with a 45-day refund policy.

Read our CyberGhost VPN review to see if the service is for you, and see our picks for the best VPN services for 2020 to see how it compares to the competition -- but keep in mind this price is definitely one of the lowest monthly rates you can find right now for 24-month commitment.

