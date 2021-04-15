Get 1More's excellent new AirPods Pro alternative for only $66.49

David Carnoy/CNET

I was in the process of writing up a mini review of 1More's new noise-canceling true wireless earbuds when I noticed that Amazon has them on sale for $66.49 if you input the code 8SZXCHJ3 at checkout. The code gets you 30% off the buds' list price of $94.99, which turns into a $28.50 discount. The deal is available for a limited time, although it's unclear how long it will last.

If you get a tight seal (three different sized ear tips are included), the earbuds not only sound quite good but also perform well as a headset for making calls, with three microphones in each earbud. There's a touch of presence boost in the treble and the bass packs good punch, which gives these a dynamic sound profile (they're not laid back) and they play loud for those looking for that.

You can toggle between two levels of noise cancellation (as well as "off") using the touch controls -- there's a pass-through transparency mode and a wind noise reduction mode. You can also toggle through using the companion app for iOS and Android. Battery life is rated at six hours with noise canceling on and eight hours with it off. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water-resistance, which means they're splash-proof (same as the AirPods Pro).

In short, if you don't want to spend $200 or so on the AirPods Pro, the 1More ComfoBuds Pro are a good budget alternative, and will soon be on our lists of best noise-canceling earbuds and best cheap true-wireless earbuds for under $100 or less.

