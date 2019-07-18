Get 15% to 20% off select items with Amazon's Prime Rewards credit card

Yes, Prime Day has come and gone -- though two days later, we're still seeing a lot of hangover deals still available. We've pulled together some of the most notables ones here:
- Best post-Prime Day deals still at Amazon
- Best post-Prime Day deals still at Walmart
- Best Apple deals still available: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch and MacBooks are all still on sale
- Best post-Prime Day laptop deals: Big price cuts on Chromebooks, MacBooks and more
But those are mostly all older deals that are still hanging on. You're here for new deals, right? So let's jump to one that's new -- or, at least, new to us: a big ol' cash-back offer at Amazon, and a nice discount on a 50-inch Fire TV.
A lot of folks may have signed up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card in the run-up to Prime Day in order to get the usual perks. It can be used anywhere and earns Prime members 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases. There's no annual fee and international travelers won't be hit with any foreign transaction fees. If approved, you'll get an $80 Amazon gift card.
But, for the next few days, the Prime Rewards Visa Card can also earn you 15% or 20% back on a few select products for a limited time. You can earn 20% back on Jabra Elite headphones and 15% back on a wide range of Bose products, a Samsung sound bar and APC surge protectors. The Samsung offer ends on July 20, the Bose offer ends July 21 and the Jabra and APC offers end July 31.
There are also nontech cash back offers: get 15% back on cycling, surf, snow and other outdoor gear. These offers end on Dec. 31.
As always, be sure to check the fine print.
Roku is our top choice for smart TV operating systems, but Amazon's Fire TV is in the running -- especially now that YouTube is fully supported. Yes, it's a bit odd that Best Buy's house brand, Insignia, is being sold by archrival Amazon, but today's media and retail landscape makes for strange bedfellows. The important thing is that you can get $80 off a 50-inch 4K TV.
Note that resident Cheapskate Rick Broida is off today, but he'll return tomorrow!
