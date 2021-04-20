Apple event reveals iPad Pro 2021 Apple AirTags iMac gets bright colors, first redesign since 2012 Venmo OKs cryptocurrencies Child tax credit's monthly check
Get $15 in free Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card

'Tis the season to give yourself the gift of cash.

Some people think of gift cards as a lazy gift. Naysayers say it's akin to giving someone a boxful of cash so you don't need to put any effort into thinking of a personal, thoughtful gift. I say gift cards are awesome for both the sender and recipient. And right now, it's better than ever for the sender. I have a deal that can net you a free $15 just for giving a $50 Amazon gift card. What can be sweeter than that? All you have to do is order a $50 Amazon gift card and apply promo code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. You should get a $15 promotional credit applied to your Amazon account a few days later. 

If that sounds too good to be true, you're partially right. There are a lot of terms and conditions, not the least of which is that it's exclusively for new gift card customers, so if you've already bought a gift card with your Amazon account, you're out of luck. Some of the other rules: The gift card must be $50 or more; and you need to complete the order before June 28. When you apply the promo code on the checkout page, you'll know it worked if you see this message at the top of the page: 

"Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping."

Enjoy spending your free $15. 

