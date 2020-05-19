CNET también está disponible en español.

Get $100 off JBL's flashy Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker

For a limited time the JBL Pulse 4, which has an integrated high-resolution 360-degree LED light show, is $150.

The JBL Pulse 4.

Sound you can see. That's the marketing motto for JBL's Pulse 4, which is not only a good sounding portable Bluetooth speaker but a mini light show you can program via a companion app. It's on sale today-only for $150 or $100 off its list price of $250. It hit that price early this month but it's the lowest we've seen on it.

I haven't reviewed this version of the Pulse but I have tried it. Don't expect huge bass (the sound is similar to what you get with the $100 JBL Flip 5) but the standout feature is the 360-degree LED lightshow, which can be mesmerizing (yes, it can be turned off). It's also worth mentioning the speaker is fully waterproof (IPX7) and has 12 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels.

As I said, this is a one-day sale. However, I wouldn't be surprised if the price returns at a later date.  