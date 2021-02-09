Get $10 off Edible Arrangements Valentine's Day treats

Deal Savings Price





With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you no doubt want to get something extra special for the person who stuck it out with you during quarantine. Flowers and chocolates are classic gifts, of course, but what if you can get both in one? That's why we're bringing you these great Valentine's Day offerings at Edible Arrangements.

Shop now and you can get $10 off any order over $59 with the code WBGR10. Delivery is free for Valentine's Day gifts; order soon as some shipping dates may become unavailable. Select free local pickup where available.

Read more: Valentine's Day 2021: Nine great ideas for virtual dates

Edible Arrangements This gift includes a strawberry bouquet, heart mug and gourmet Belgian chocolate pops. Make sure to add a balloon ($5 extra) to bring the total over the minimum order value. You can also opt for this For the Love of Music Berry Bouquet version, which includes the same treats but comes with a Valentine's Day album for only $57.

Edible Arrangements Want to go all-out with strawberries? The handcrafted Valentine's Day Sweetheart Platter comes with two kinds of chocolate-dipped berries, plus fresh grapes, a pineapple heart and more. It's $60 after your apply the promo code.

Edible Arrangements This classic bundle, which includes a teddy bear and fresh fruit, starts at $55 (regularly $65). Check out more offerings from the Edible Arrangements Valentine's Day Gift store.

