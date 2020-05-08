Rockstar Games

If you're an Xbox owner and cheap like me, you don't subscribe to Microsoft's all-you-can-play Game Pass until a deal comes around. Good news: A deal came around, and it's a honey.

For a limited time, you can get a , a price that includes six months of Spotify Premium. Total value of all this: $75.

As you might expect, there are a few terms and conditions. For starters, if you already have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, "Joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will upgrade your remaining Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC time into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the same amount of time, up to 36 months. All conversions are final. See xbox.com/gamepass for details."

That's fine, but if you've already paid for an Xbox Live Gold subscription and have, say, six months left on it, what happens if you cancel this Game Pass Ultimate subscription after that first $1 month? What becomes of your previously prepaid Gold months? If you're in that situation, you should contact Microsoft for clarification.

Read more: These are the best Xbox One games

As for the Spotify bonus, you should find it in the Perks section on your Xbox or in the Xbox Game Pass app. Either way, it's available only to new Spotify Premium subscribers; if you currently have an account, you can't redeem the offer. (And what if you previously had an account? Not sure about that.)

One important thing to note: After the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll continue to get billed at the regular rate ($15) unless you cancel.

Think you'll want to continue? Here's a discounted option: CDKeys has a . Regular price: $45. You could buy it now and then redeem it after your $1 month has ended.

Oh, and one final bit of incentive: Microsoft just added the thoroughly beloved Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Game Pass library, and Final Fantasy IX is coming May 14. You can also play the new Streets of Rage 4, which CNET's Roger Cheng found to be glorious beat 'em up fun.

