GE Appliances brought the Kitchen Hub back to CES this year with a new price and release date. The Kitchen Hub debuted as a prototype last year, and now the smart hood is prepped for a May 2019 launch.

This 27-inch, over-the-range hood and smart display hybrid is designed to fit in the space above your range and be the center of your kitchen, if not your whole home.

The hub includes recipes and guided cooking via SideChef, but also supports streaming music and movies, video chatting, social networking, smart home controls and built-in Google Assistant smart, thanks to the GE Appliances U+ Connect platform (formerly the Haier U+ Smart Life Platform).

A forward-facing camera lets you interact with friends and family on a video chat and an overhead camera lets you snap a photo or video of your latest culinary creation. Streaming apps like Netflix and Spotify are also included.

The GE Kitchen Hub connects with other connected GE appliances from the Café, Monogram and Profile lines, as well as a range of Haier appliances.

Perhaps the newest update to the Kitchen Hub product is the price tag. Last year at CES, the hub was predicted to cost $600. This year, that price has doubled. The team at GE say the price range for the Kitchen Hub is now $1,199 to $1,399 MSRP. That's as much (or more) than many people pay for their range. We'll see if the Kitchen Hub can hold it's own against smaller, more affordable smart displays coming out in 2019.

