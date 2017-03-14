Germany warns Facebook and Twitter: Regulate fake news or pay up

A new piece of proposed German legislation would allow the country to fine social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter tens of millions of dollars for failing to adequately police user content that runs afoul of the law.

In a statement proposing the legislation, German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Heiko Maas claims that free expression ends where criminal law begins, and that social media platforms have failed to do enough to take criminal content posted to their sites seriously.

Specifically, Maas points to "fake news" as potentially slanderous content that may, in some cases, violate German law. Under the proposed law, failure to regulate and delete that kind of content could net a social media platform like Facebook or Twitter a fine as high as €50 million -- or about $53 million.

As reported by the New York Times, German authorities are seeking, as a standard, the deletion of at least 70 percent of inappropriate and illegal posts within 24 hours of being flagged. A yearlong study found that while platforms like YouTube are already exceeding this standard, others are falling well short of it -- most notably Facebook, which only saw a deletion rate of 39 percent, and Twitter, which came in at just 1 percent.

""We have clear rules against hate speech and work hard to keep it off our platform," a Facebook spokesperson tells CNET. "We are committed to working with the government and our partners to address this societal issue. By the end of the year over 700 people will be working on content review for Facebook in Berlin. We will look into the legislative proposal by the Federal Ministry of Justice."

Twitter declined to comment, but pointed instead to its policies and safety enforcement tools, which include a number of updates in recent weeks.