Enlarge Image Adam Berry/Getty Images

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter could be subject to fines in Germany if the companies don't remove or block hate speech from the platforms within 24 hours, according to a law passed in Germany today. Penalities could reach as much as €5 million (roughly $5.7 million, £4.4 million or AU$7.4 million) according to the Bundestag, the body of German government that passed the law.

The act also requires companies to maintain "an effective and transparent procedure for dealing with complaints, which is readily recognizable, directly accessible and constantly available to users," according to a Bundestag statement.

Heiko Maas, Germany's federal minister of justice and consumer protection, said the law is meant to "prevent a climate of fear and intimidation."

"In an open society, in a democracy, disputes and debate are indispensible, " Maas said in a speech to the Bundestag. "Freedom of expression also includes sharp and ugly express... But freedom of expression ends where criminal law begins."

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement that the company shares the German government's goal to fight hate speech and has made "substantial progress" in removing illegal content.

"We believe the best solutions will be found when government, civil society and industry work together and that this law as it stands now will not improve efforts to tackle this important societal problem," according to the statement. "We feel that the lack of scrutiny and consultation do not do justice to the importance of the subject. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure safety for the people on our platform."