CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Computers

Georgia police hit with ransomware infection

Laptops across Georgia State Patrol, Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division went offline Friday.

keyboard-security-privacy-laptop-hacking-7923

The infection took out Georgia's state patrol, capitol police and motor carrier compliance.

 James Martin/CNET

The Georgia Department of Public Safety was hit by a ransomware infection Friday, with state patrol, capitol police and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division all affected. Laptops installed in police cars lost connectivity and access to police information as a result, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Monday

The infection was contained by DPS shutting down its IT systems including email servers, public website and backend servers. Police officers are instead using their work phones and car radios to request information, ZDNet said.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Lawrenceville Police department in Georgia were also reportedly hit by ransomware.

Next Article: Among the redwoods, tech steps in to save endangered birds