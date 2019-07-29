Georgia police hit with ransomware infection

James Martin/CNET

The Georgia Department of Public Safety was hit by a ransomware infection Friday, with state patrol, capitol police and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division all affected. Laptops installed in police cars lost connectivity and access to police information as a result, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Monday

The infection was contained by DPS shutting down its IT systems including email servers, public website and backend servers. Police officers are instead using their work phones and car radios to request information, ZDNet said.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Lawrenceville Police department in Georgia were also reportedly hit by ransomware.