George R.R. Martin's video game has been leaked

George R.R. Martin's video game collaboration with From Software looks to have been leaked late Friday.

Reported by CNET sister site GameSpot Friday, the Game of Thrones author's game will be called Elden Ring.

The leaks came ahead of E3, the world's biggest video game show, next week.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, tweeted the poster for Elden Ring Friday.

Ahmad said the game will see a "new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin", and will come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

The game will apparently see players explore kingdoms. If you kill the rulers in each kingdom, you unlock their special abilities and supernatural powers, according to the leaked details.

The leaks follow rumors in May that Martin would be a game consultant for Dark Souls developer From Software.

"I've consulted on a video game out of Japan," Martin said in a blog post at the time.