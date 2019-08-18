George RR Martin: Game of Thrones books can't please everyone

HBO

Many fans are sad that Game of Thrones has ended on HBO. But author George R.R. Martin isn't one of those fans.

"I don't think [the TV show] was very good for me," Martin told the U.K. Guardian newspaper, explaining that the hype around the show affected his work on the series' next book. "The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down. Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day … I'd feel terrible because I'd be thinking: 'My God, I have to finish the book. I've only written four pages when I should have written 40.'"

Things are better now, he says.

"Having the show finish is freeing, because I'm at my own pace now," Martin said.

And as he's said before, the show's controversial ending won't affect his book ending.

"It doesn't change anything at all," Martin told the paper. "As Rick Nelson says in Garden Party, one of my favorite songs, you can't please everybody, so you've got to please yourself."