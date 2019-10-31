George R.R. Martin to focus on next Game of Thrones book over House of the Dragon

James Martin/CNET

George R.R. Martin would sure love to write some scripts for HBO's recently green-lit Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. But he won't. At least not yet.

Martin took to his blog Wednesday to talk about House of the Dragon and his involvement with it. The show is in the early stages. The team still needs to assemble a writer's room, break down episodes, script those episodes, find a cast and crew, and work out budget and production details.

"I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones," Martin wrote. And many fans, who have been waiting years for the next book in the series A Song of Ice and Fire, cried out in anguish.

Don't panic yet. Martin had more to say on this: "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I'd love to write episodes of House." Whew.

Martin admitted in 2018 he's been struggling with the sixth installment in the series for years. While he may be prioritizing the book, that doesn't mean it'll show up on shelves anytime soon.

The previous entry, A Dance with Dragons, came out in 2011. Winds isn't even the last book. We're hoping for one more, A Dream of Spring, before this is all over.

Martin also addressed the speedy cancellation of another Game of Thrones prequel, starring Naomi Watts, which had already shot a pilot. He said he's saddened by the news and doesn't know why HBO chose to pass on the series.