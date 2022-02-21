George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Has Wrapped Filming

HBO Max

It's been nearly three years since the final episode of Game of Thrones played out on screen, and I can't wait for the return of epic CGI dragons to my Sunday evenings. (It's gotta take the prime spot on HBO again, right?) We now have more House of the Dragon news: Shooting for the first season is complete, and George R.R. Martin likes what he's seen.

"Exciting news out of London - I am informed that shooting has wrapped for the first season of House of the Dragon," Martin wrote in a blog post late last week. "I have seen rough cuts of a few of (the episodes), and I'm loving them ... the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific."

House of the Dragon is a prequel series set around 200 years before Game of Thrones. It's based on Martin's book, Fire & Blood, which focuses on the generations of the dragon-riding Targaryen family that eventually produce Daenerys.

The 10-episode first season will arrive in 2022. As for a more precise measure of when we'll be meeting these new Targaryens, Martin didn't divulge much.

"When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you," Martin wrote. "Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You'll know when we do."