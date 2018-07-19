If you want the same kind of dread and violence of Game of Thrones, but this time in space, you're in for a bloody, scream-filled treat.

Nightflyers, a space thriller based on author George R.R. Martin's 1980 novella, is headed to SyFy Network as a TV series, and fans got to see a full-length trailer on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con International.

The new trailer shows more of the mysterious deaths on board the spaceship called Nightflyer. Its crew members -- who are the Nightflyers -- are in danger of becoming extinct after they set out into space to make contact with alien life. But is there a murderer on board or is the ship itself killing them off one by one?

The series stars Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, Angus Sampson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Brían F. O'Byrne. Martin described it as "Psycho in space."

In this new behind-the-scenes footage, which also debuted Thursday, we see Martin talking more about his creepy creation.

"If you're in a starship, you're completely isolated," Martin says. "If horrible things start happening on that starship then a sense of cosmic horror settles in on you."

Nightflyers debuts on SyFy Network this fall.

Get more of our latest Comic-Con 2018 coverage here.