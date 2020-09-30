George R.R. Martin chooses his least favorite Game of Thrones scene

HBO

If you're not a fan of how Game of Thrones panned out, it seems author George R.R. Martin isn't 100 percent satisfied with the HBO show either. He's now picked out his least favorite episode -- and it's not from the disappointing season 8.

"Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting," Martin told James Hibberd for his new book, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, a behind-the-scenes dive into the show.

"Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly shit. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies."

Martin pointed out how the scene would have played out with a bigger budget. While final episodes of the show reportedly cost $15 million each, episodes in season 1 were in the $6 million ballpark.

"So I never did [a hunting scene]. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing -- that's how a king goes hunting! He wouldn't have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar. But at that point, we couldn't afford horses or dogs or pavilions."

Here's a look at the low-key hunting scene.

Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon will be released Tuesday, Oct. 6 and is currently available for preorder.