George Lucas met Baby Yoda and the results were adorable

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Star Wars fans don't know exactly what species Baby Yoda is, or even his real name. But everyone can probably agree Baby Yoda is adorable.

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Thursday of Star Wars creator George Lucas holding the $5 million Baby Yoda puppet on the set.

While Lucas did not have direct involvement in the Disney Plus Star Wars series, he did visit Favreau on The Mandalorian set.

And of course, Star Wars fans responded to the image with memes and excited tweets.

2020 is already so exhausting, thank you for blessing our January with this — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) January 17, 2020

Found the wholesome content pic.twitter.com/mCV6Lb6JiD — Dom 🐝 (@domdotcom212) January 17, 2020

“Hey, kid... Wanna meet Anakin?” pic.twitter.com/jXLhlZAgiq — Mathisn’t My Best Subject (@Afr0St0rm) January 17, 2020

When you see a wholesome moment on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ooQWxaUbSI — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 17, 2020