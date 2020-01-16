CNET también está disponible en español.

George Lucas met Baby Yoda and the results were adorable

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau posts photo of the Star Wars creator meeting The Child.

Baby Yoda doesn't need to use his Force powers to get a hug from George Lucas.

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Star Wars fans don't know exactly what species Baby Yoda is, or even his real name. But everyone can probably agree Baby Yoda is adorable

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Thursday of Star Wars creator George Lucas holding the $5 million Baby Yoda puppet on the set. 

While Lucas did not have direct involvement in the Disney Plus Star Wars series, he did visit Favreau on The Mandalorian set.

And of course, Star Wars fans responded to the image with memes and excited tweets. 