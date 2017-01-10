George Lucas' $1 billion art museum finds a home in Los Angeles

Enlarge Image Photo by Lucas Museum

After a lengthy, frustrating search for the perfect place to open an art museum in the United States, filmmaker George Lucas has signed a deal with the city of Los Angeles.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature pieces from Lucas' personal art collection, which includes work by traditional artists such as Norman Rockwell as well as more modern artists like comic book legend R. Crumb. The museum will also feature movie matte paintings, props, and memorabilia from Star Wars and other films.

Previously, San Francisco and Chicago were both in the running to house the museum. San Francisco's plans were dashed after a local preservation group opposed the idea in both the Presidio Park and Treasure Island locations.

In 2014, Lucas decided on Chicago as a potential site for the museum, but locals who wanted to keep the land public, despite already housing two high-rise parking lots, ruined any chances of the museum being built in the Windy City.

Finally, the Star Wars mastermind decided Los Angeles, the epicenter of the entertainment industry, should be its final home.

The museum, which will open on May 4, 2020, according to the museum's site, will be dedicated to the art of visual storytelling. It will trace the evolution of the visual image from illustration to film, with the stated aim of inspiring future generations of artists, writers and filmmakers.

The new building, designed by Chinese architect Ma Yansong, will include theaters, a 4,200-square-foot drop-in library, digital classrooms, lecture halls, a museum store and many restaurants.