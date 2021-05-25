George Floyd tributes fill Twitter on anniversary of his murder

Kerem Yucel/Getty Images

One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests against police brutality and galvanized a racial justice movement in the US. On Tuesday, many people are observing the anniversary by posting tributes on social media and calling for the passage of policing legislation bearing Floyd's name.

Floyd's family is expected to meet privately with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday. The family will also reportedly meet with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tributes to Floyd poured in on social media, trending on Twitter. The NAACP called for a moment of silence via Facebook, asking in its post that people "stop everything and take this moment to honor the life of George Floyd."

Tributes to George Floyd

Former President Barack Obama shared several tweets about Floyd on Tuesday, saying "if we can turn words into action and action into meaningful reform, we will, in the words of James Baldwin, 'cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it.'" Former First Lady Michelle Obama also posted tweets observing Floyd's death and sending love to his daughter and family.

George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police—parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2021

It’s been a year since those horrifying 8 minutes and 46 seconds stole George Floyd’s life. Today, I am thinking of this clip of his daughter Gianna, and all the young people out there who have seen so much, but refuse to give up hope. pic.twitter.com/VclaQksyso — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 25, 2021

Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., said in a tweet that "before his name became a hashtag," Floyd was a "human being who mattered."

Before his name became a hashtag, #GeorgeFloyd was a human being who mattered.



A brother, a father, a friend. A person.



I’m praying for his family today. pic.twitter.com/jxLFAnx82a — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 25, 2021

The National Football League shared a video on Twitter of players talking about Floyd's murder and the protests that followed. It also posted a message of solidarity, saying it will work alongside players to "build a more just society."

NFL players share their thoughts on how George Floyd’s murder and the protests that followed affected them personally, and their hopes moving forward.@JustinqReid @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/X9cSYnmkAQ — NFL (@NFL) May 25, 2021

The National Basketball Association and Women's National Basketball Association, as well as several teams and players, also shared tributes to Floyd on Twitter.

Oprah Winfrey said in a tweet, "A year ago today we didn't know his name, but now it's forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd."

A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd.



(🎨: @N_du_Time for @OprahDaily) pic.twitter.com/I0zpkuqGUy — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 25, 2021

