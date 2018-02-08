George Clooney guests on David Letterman's new Netflix show

Netflix

David Letterman's new talk show is back with its second episode on Friday, Feb. 9. The first episode featured President Barack Obama and its tone was decidedly different than Letterman's "Late Show" and "Late Night" programs. A clip for the second episode features Letterman and his guest, George Clooney, eating at an In-N-Out while chatting about airplanes. Six episodes will air on a monthly schedule.

Netflix surprised lots of people by announcing the availability of "The Cloverfield Paradox" right after the big game. The trailers claim "Paradox" will answer questions about the original "Cloverfield." I'll let you make up your minds on whether the new film actually accomplishes that.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: More Netflix! The streaming service released eight episodes of "Queer Eye." It's more a reboot than a continuation with a new panel of experts in the role of The Fab Five.

