Geminid meteor shower fireball caught on cop's dashcam

The annual Geminid meteor shower is putting on a show of shooting stars this month. A police officer in Indiana captured quite a performance from one particular fireball this week.

Chris Cramer with the Howard County Sheriff's Department was out on patrol when his dashcam picked up a blazing green fireball blasting across the sky Wednesday night. It then disappears into the dark. The department shared the footage on Facebook on Thursday.

"Cpl. Cramer caught what appears to be a meteor entering our atmosphere on his dash camera near 600 E. on SR22," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"Cpl. Cramer caught what appears to be a meteor entering our atmosphere on his dash camera near 600 E. on SR22," the sheriff's department wrote.

Cramer's sighting seems to match up with reports made to the American Meteor Society of a fireball spotted from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania on the same night. One observer saw sparks coming off the fireball. Another said it looked as if it was going to land on the highway.

Not everyone will be so lucky as to see such a massive fireball from the Geminids, but there should be plenty of opportunities to catch sight of a falling star as the meteor shower continues to show off for Earth's enjoyment.

