Gear up for winter with REI's Ready, Set, Snow sale

REI/Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Skiing and snowboarding are expensive sports, but you can put a dent in the price of a new pair of skis or a snowboard at REI right now. Its Ready, Set Snow sale covers not only skis and snowboards but all sorts of winter sports gear. The sale ends on Monday, Oct. 28. And since the company makes a point of closing its stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, this current sale is your best alternative to get REI deals in the meantime.

Most skis are discounted by 20% to 30% and include top brands such as Atomic, Dynastar, Fischer, K2 and Rossignol. You'll find both downhill and cross-country skis on sale. You can also save up to 60% on ski boots from Apex and Technica and 50% on boots from Lange, Nordica and Salomon.

Niche and Rossignol boards are 40% off, Arbor and Jones boards are 30% off and Burton boards are 20% off. For boots, you can save up to 50% on K2 boots, 40% on thirtytwo and Vans boots and 20% on Burton boots.

If you tune your own skis, you can save on tuning equipment from Swix and North, including vice sets, irons sets, files, scrapers and wax itself.

If you outsource your sharpening and waxing, now is a good time to take your skis or board to your local REI to get it tuned up for the season at half the price.