Gear up for the winter and get up to 60% off in the Backcountry Sale

If the end of summer is getting you down, just remember that once winter rolls around, we get a different type of outdoor fun. And those yoga pants and sweats aren't going to keep you warm during the colder months. Thankfully, Backcountry is here to help you layer up with its No Reservations Sale. Get up to 60% off winter gear and apparel.

Protect your eyes from damaging UV rays while out on the slopes with these goggles, now 50% off (normally $180). Available in three colors (kaleidoscope, sun print and teal arrow). Shop Backcountry's goggles and helmets sale and get up to 55% off selected gear. Free shipping on orders over $50.

A great pair of gloves more than pays for itself by protecting you from the elements. The Gore-Tex inserts of these gloves will provide you with ample water protection while remaining breathable. A carabiner clip lets you attach them to any pack or harness for easy transport. Get 55% off these stylish gloves this week.

Fleece is king when it comes to comfort and warmth in the winter. Add a thermal layer to your outfit with this full-zip jacket featuring a polyester fleece fabric that's both breathable and warm. Great for keeping in the car or gym bag. Choose the dark-gray heather color option to get this jacket for 60% off (originally $100).

Always choose to splurge when buying anything that separates you from the ground. Thankfully you can still get a great deal when it comes to these Columbia Maragal WP boots. The waterproof construction will protect your feet on snowy walkways, while the rubber soles provide traction and faux shearling lining keeps you warm. These boots are a steal for the features and price: Get them now from $54 to $65 in selected sizes.

