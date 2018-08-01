GE Appliances rolls out matte finishes, customizable hardware

GE Appliances

GE Appliances has provided an alternative if you have stainless-steel fatigue when you shop for appliances. The company's Cafe line, which became available today, will feature new finishes in matte-white and matte-black and a choice of four hardware colors.

Enlarge Image GE Appliances

The Cafe line includes wall ovens, stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops and vent hoods. Prices for the products vary; the most expensive product is a 36-inch dual-fuel range, which costs $7,099. The hardware choices are brushed copper, brushed bronze, brushed stainless and brushed black (there's an extra fee if you want to switch out your hardware).

"We're building the Cafe brand for the person who has that love of design and performance, but really leaning in on that design," said Wayne Davis, senior brand director for the Cafe line.

The opportunity to create a custom finish/hardware combo puts the Cafe line in a tier with high-end brands like Wolf, Viking and Thermador that provide more finishes and hardware options than we traditionally see with moderate to midrange appliances, the category for which GE Appliances is primarily known. However, the prices for the newest Cafe products are on par with previous iterations of GE's fancier appliances, which are less expensive than the luxury brands. For example, the newest Cafe French door refrigerator has an MSRP of $3,300, which is the same as this GE Cafe fridge we reviewed last year.