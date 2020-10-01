CNET también está disponible en español.

GE Appliances expands into small appliance sector

GE Appliances will soon sell toasters, blenders, coffee makers and other small appliances.

GE Appliances new small appliance line will include toaster ovens, toasters, blenders, coffee makers and food processors.

GE Appliances announced plans today to expand its business into the realm of small appliances. It's an interesting move considering the company is known mainly for making big-ticket items like refrigerators, washing machines and clothes dryers.

The new coffee maker has a few copper accents.

GE says the new small appliance lineup will include everything from toaster ovens to coffee makers, blenders and food processors. Seventeen separate products in all, these machines will fall under the company's GE, GE Profile and GE Cafe brands. As for styling, the products are almost all clad in stainless steel. One exception is the coffee maker, which also has some copper accents. It's perhaps a nod to the company's Cafe brand, which has been revamped with more unique finish options.

Of course, the idea of making small appliances isn't entirely new. GE Appliances points out that the company has had a long history in these types of products. For example GE introduced a line of electric heating appliances back in 1904. On that list were a water heater, coffee pot and egg boiler, to name just a few.  

GE has a long history of making both small and large appliances.

And while GE stopped selling small appliances in 1984, GE Appliances' microfactory First Build has enjoyed recent success with its Opal nugget ice maker. The company expects to begin selling the new small appliances in the US later this month. 