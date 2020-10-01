GE Appliances expands into small appliance sector

Enlarge Image GE Appliances

GE Appliances announced plans today to expand its business into the realm of small appliances. It's an interesting move considering the company is known mainly for making big-ticket items like refrigerators, washing machines and clothes dryers.

GE says the new small appliance lineup will include everything from toaster ovens to coffee makers, blenders and food processors. Seventeen separate products in all, these machines will fall under the company's GE, GE Profile and GE Cafe brands. As for styling, the products are almost all clad in stainless steel. One exception is the coffee maker, which also has some copper accents. It's perhaps a nod to the company's Cafe brand, which has been revamped with more unique finish options.

Of course, the idea of making small appliances isn't entirely new. GE Appliances points out that the company has had a long history in these types of products. For example GE introduced a line of electric heating appliances back in 1904. On that list were a water heater, coffee pot and egg boiler, to name just a few.

And while GE stopped selling small appliances in 1984, GE Appliances' microfactory First Build has enjoyed recent success with its Opal nugget ice maker. The company expects to begin selling the new small appliances in the US later this month.