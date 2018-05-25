GDPR sees EU users blocked from US news sites

Christian Ohde/Getty Images

Several high-profile US news sites cut off European users Friday as the EU's new rules about data protection came into effect.

The LA Times and the Chicago Tribune web are among the high profile sites to assure EU visitors that they were looking for ways to make themselves available in those regions.

Sites that fall under the umbrellas of media publishing groups such as Tronc ( which contains the LA Times, New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and many others) and Lee Enterprises (which owns 46 locally focused daily newspapers in 21 states) are all blocked.

Many US outlets' sites remain available, but ask EU visitors for consent to use their data. Time, Huffpost and the Washington Post are among the sites taking this approach.

USA Today, which is run by Gannett Company, is offering a "European Union Experience." This means it won't collect European users' data.

The New York Times, CNN and the New York Post are unaffected.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is designed to give EU citizens greater control over how their information is used online.

This is it.

Today, our EU #DataProtection rules enter into application, putting the Europeans back in control of their data.

Europe asserts its digital sovereignty and gets ready for the digital age.

Read our statement → https://t.co/P19IRPWfqv #GDPR pic.twitter.com/hwCKSj2TjE — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 24, 2018

It was adopted in April 2016 and its provisions became directly applicable in EU member states on Friday, after a two-year transitional period.

Privacy has become a major political issue in the EU in recent months, with regulators having questioned Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg about the mining of users' data and election meddling on Tuesday.