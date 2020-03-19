GDC rescheduled for August after coronavirus postponement

James Martin/CNET

Game Developers Conference 2020 has been rescheduled, the event's organizers announced Thursday. It will now take place Aug. 4-6 in San Francisco after being postponed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The August event is being called GDC Summer.

"GDC Summer will be a three-day celebration of all things game development," the organizers said.

The conference, where publishers and developers preview new gaming tech, had originally been slated to take place March 16-20 in San Francisco, but was postponed on Feb. 28 after multiple gaming companies, including Blizzard, Microsoft, Amazon, Sony and Epic Games, dropped out of the event due to concerns about COVID-19 and the wellness of employees and attendees.

"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March," the organizers said in a statement in February.